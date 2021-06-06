Key UP board meet on June 7 to work out marks formula for 10th, 12th students

The secondary education department will hold a crucial meeting of officials at the district level via video link on June 7 to work out the modalities and formula on the basis of which marks will be awarded to UP Board’s class 10 and 12 students, said additional chief secretary (secondary education) Aradhana Shukla on Saturday.

The meeting has been called after the state government cancelled the UP Board class 10 and 12 examinations due to the Covid-19 situation.

Representatives of government schools, unaided schools and private schools, various organisations, along with parents, have also been asked to give their suggestions via email on the official email address of the UP Board of Secondary Education.

The decision to hold the June 7 meeting was taken on Saturday during a discussion at the secondary education directorate in Lucknow. The discussion was chaired by Shukla and attended by other senior officials.

A formula was earlier proposed on how UP Board class 10 and 12 marks are likely to be calculated. There's a possibility that some changes could be made in this proposed formula.

While announcing the decision to cancel the class 12 UP board examinations, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on June 3 had said it had been decided to promote class 10 and 12 students.

A committee was formed under additional chief secretary (secondary education) to come up with recommendations on the basis of which formula would be finalised to award marks to students, said Sharma.

Formula proposed for class 10, 12 marks, panel set up A formula has been proposed on how UP Board class 10 and 12 marks are likely to be calculated. There's a possibility that some changes could be made in this proposed formula at a later stage. As per the proposed formula, the marks for class 12 will be determined on the basis of average marks obtained by a student in class 10 and 11, according to an official release. If the class 11 marks are not available, the marks obtained in pre-board exams will be considered, the release added. For the regular and private students of class 12 whose class 10 and 11 marks are not available, such students will be promoted with pass certificates only. For class 10, the final marks will be determined on the basis of average of their class 9 marks and pre- board exam marks of class 10. Likewise, those class 10 students whose pre-board and class 9 marks are not available will be promoted with pass certificates only. The class 10 and 12 students of 2021 will also be allowed to take the exam of either one subject or all subjects in the next board exam to improve their scores if they wish to do so.