KSEEB Karnataka Class 10 Result 2021: SSLC result today at karresults.nic.in

board exams

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the SSLC result today, August 9. The Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be available on the official website karresults.nic.in 3.30 pm onwards.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 09, 2021 08:43 AM IST
Karnataka SSLC result 2021 live updates

This is the first time the Board had conducted an abridged exam instead of regular one. The duration of the exam was cut short to two days and the papers were set in MCQ format.

This year, board exams could not be held in the proper schedule and format due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

Karnataka SSLC exam was held on July 19 and July 22.

Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be available on the official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Students can also check the result from results.gov.in.

Last year, the Karnataka SSLC exam result was announced on August 10. The overall pass percentage was 71.8 . The pass percentage of girls was 77.74 and that of boys was 66.41. Six students had secured 625 out of 625 in the examination, 11 students got 624; 43 students got 623 and 56 got 622.

