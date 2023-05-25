Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 12th Result 2023 out at mpresults.nic.in, direct link here

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for MP Board Class 10, 12 board examination can check the results on the official site of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in. MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 out, direct link here

The direct link to check results is given below.

Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 12th Result 2023: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through these simple steps given below.

· Visit the official site of MP Board at mpbse.edu.in.

· Click on MP 12th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

· Enter the login details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year around 18 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 10, 12 board examination in the state. The Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 2 to April 1, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

In 2022, the MP Board results were announced on April 29. The Class 12 pass percentage was 72.72 percent for regular candidates and 32.90 percent for private candidates. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 59.54 per cent.