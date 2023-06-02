Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared Maharashtra Board Class 10 result 2023 on June 2, 2023. All the appeared candidates can check MSBSHSE SSC results on various websites. Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live Updates

Maharashtra Board Class 10 result 2023: Websites to check MSBSHSE SSC results

The link of Maharashtra SSC results will be available in the list of websites given below.

mahresult.nic.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

ssc.mahresults.org.in

To check SSC results, students have to login with board exam seat number and mother's first name given on admit cards or application forms.

Maharashtra Board Class 10 result 2023: How to check MSBSHSE SSC results

Candidates can check the results through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of mahresults.nic.in.

Click on Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Maharashtra Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from March 2 to March 25, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MSBSHSE.

