Maharashtra Board SSC 10th results 2022: MSBSHSE Class 10 result releasing today

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 final exam results on June 17. Results will be declared at 1 pm. Once announced, students can visit the official websites to download their board exam marks sheets.

Confirming Maharashtra SSC result 2022 date and time, School Education Minister Versha Gaikwad tweeted: Results for SSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced online on June 17 at 1 pm. Wishing all our students the best of luck. Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 Live Updates

To check Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2022, students can visit these websites:

mahresult.nic.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

mkcl.org

ssc.mahresults.org.in

In addition to these, results may also be available on some unofficial websites. Students can check their results on the board websites using roll number and mothers' name.

Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 results were declared on June 8. This year, 94.22 % students have cleared the HSC exam in Maharashtra.

