Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023 Live: MSBSHSE Class 12th results releasing on May 25
- Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: MSBSHSE 12th results will be announced on May 25. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education will release Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023 on May 25, 2023. The Class 12 results will be announced by the Board at 2 pm. The MSBSHSE 12th results can be checked by candidates on the official site of mahahsscboard.in.
Apart from the websites mentioned above, the results can be checked at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, hsc.mahresults.org.in.
This year around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for Maharashtra HSC board examination this year. The Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 21 to March 21, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 24 May 2023 06:17 PM
Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Details required to check scores
Following details are required to check Maharashtra board exam results:
Board exam roll number or seat number
Mother's first name
-
Wed, 24 May 2023 06:12 PM
Maharashtra Result 2023: How to check
- Visit the official site of Mah Results at mahresults.nic.in.
- Click on MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Wed, 24 May 2023 06:07 PM
Maharashtra board HSC result Declared?
Maharashtra board HSC result has not been declared. The results will be announced on May 25, 2023 at 2 pm.
-
Wed, 24 May 2023 06:03 PM
MSBSHSE 12 pass percentage 2023: Last year data
In 2022, 94.22% students in Arts, Science and Commerce streams have passed the exam.
-
Wed, 24 May 2023 05:57 PM
MSBSHSE 12th result 2023
Result date: May 25
Result time: 2 pm
-
Wed, 24 May 2023 05:52 PM
MSBSHSE HSC result 2023: List of websites
mahahsscboard.in
mahresult.nic.in
hscresult.mkcl.org
hsc.mahresults.org.in
-
Wed, 24 May 2023 05:47 PM
Maha HSC result 2023: Official Notice
Maha HSC result 2023 releasing on May 25. The official notice is available on the official site of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.
-
Wed, 24 May 2023 05:42 PM
HSC result 2023 Maharashtra: Exam dates
This year the Maharashtra Board HSC or Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from February 21 to March 21, 2023.
-
Wed, 24 May 2023 05:37 PM
Maharashtra board result: How to check Class 12 scores
-
Wed, 24 May 2023 05:32 PM
Maharashtra HSC result 2023 topper list
Maharashtra HSC result 2023 topper list may not be announced. Last year the toppers list was not released by the Board.
-
Wed, 24 May 2023 05:27 PM
Maharashtra board 12th result 2023: Around 14 lakh candidates appeared
Around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for Maharashtra HSC board examination this year.
-
Wed, 24 May 2023 05:22 PM
Maharashtra board HSC result 2023: Where to check
The MSBSHSE 12th results can be checked by candidates on the official site of mahahsscboard.in.
Apart from the websites mentioned above, the results can be checked at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, hsc.mahresults.org.in.
-
Wed, 24 May 2023 05:16 PM
Maharashtra board hsc result 2023 date
