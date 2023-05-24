Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023 Live: MSBSHSE Class 12th results releasing on May 25

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education will release Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023 on May 25, 2023. The Class 12 results will be announced by the Board at 2 pm. The MSBSHSE 12th results can be checked by candidates on the official site of mahahsscboard.in.

Apart from the websites mentioned above, the results can be checked at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, hsc.mahresults.org.in.

This year around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for Maharashtra HSC board examination this year. The Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 21 to March 21, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details.