Maharashtra MSBSHSE HSC result 2023 today

ByHT Education Desk
May 25, 2023 06:37 AM IST

Maharashtra HSC result 2023 today at 2 pm. It will be published on mahresult.nic.in and other websites.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is going to declare Higher Secondary Certificate or HSC or Class 12th board exam result today, May 25. Students can check Maharashtra HSC result 2023 on the official website of the board after the official announcement. The time for Maharashtra 12th result is 2 pm. Maharashtra HSC result 2023 live updates.

Maharashtra HSC result 2023 today(HT)

There are the official websites where Maharashtra HSC results will be available:

  1. Mahahsscboard.in.
  2. Mahresult.nic.in.
  3. Hscresult.mkcl.org and
  4. hsc.mahresults.org.in.

This year, around 14 lakh students took the HSC or Class 12 board exam in Maharashtra. The exam was held from February 21 to March 21, 2023.

Maharashtra HSC Results 2023: How to check

  • Go to one of the official websites mentioned above.
  • Open the Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Now, enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download it.

Last year, 94.22% students cleared the HSC exam in Maharashtra. The number was 5.41 percentage points lower than 2021.

