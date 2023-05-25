Konkan division tops, Mumbai at bottom in Maharashtra HSC result 2023

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Kokan Division has topped the Class 12 Result conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (HSC Board). Mumbai Division remained at the bottom. (Maharashtra HSC result) The overall result of the state is 91.25 percent. Maharashtra HSC result 2023: Konkan division tops, Mumbai at bottom(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file)

Out of the total 14 lakh 16 thousand 371 students who appeared for the 12th examination, 12 lakh 92 thousand 468 students have passed. The maximum number of students in this is 2 lakh 90 thousand 258 from Mumbai division. In the division wise result, Mumbai Division remained at the bottom and the result of the division was 88.13 percent. This year too like every year Konkan division has won.

The result of Konkan division is 96.01 percent. Below that are Pune and Kolhapur division. The result of these sections is 93.34 and 93.28 percent respectively. Latur division, which was at the bottom last year, is at the seventh position this year.

Class XII Division wise Result:

Konkan - 96.01 percent

Pune - 93.34 percent

Kolhapur - 93.28 percent

Amravati - 92.75 percent

Nagpur - 90.35 percent

Latur - 90.37 percent

Mumbai - 88.13 percent

Nashik - 91.66 percent

Aurangabad - 91.85 percent