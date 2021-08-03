Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra HSC result 2021: 6,542 schools register 100% pass
board exams

Maharashtra HSC result 2021: 6,542 schools register 100% pass

A total of 6,542 schools in Maharashtra have recorded 100% pass in the class 12 or HSC this year. Maharashtra HSC result 2021 has been announced today. 99.63% class 12 students in the state have passed the exam and are eligible for higher education.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 03:58 PM IST
Maharashtra HSC result 2021: 6,542 schools register 100% pass(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A total of 6,542 schools in Maharashtra have recorded 100% pass in the class 12 or HSC this year. Maharashtra HSC result 2021 has been announced on Tuesday. 99.63% class 12 students in the state have passed the exam and are eligible for higher education.

In Science stream, 99.45% of the total students have passed.

Maharashtra HSC result 2021 live updates

The pass percentage in Commerce and Arts stream is 99.91% and 99.83%, respectively.

This year close to 14 lakh students had registered for the HSC exam in schools affiliated to the state board, MSBSHSE.

Exams could not be held in the state due to surge in COVID-19 cases. To ensure safety of students from COVID-19 infection, the state government had decided to cancel board exams this year. Instead of evaluating students through exams, the state government had decided to award imputed marks to students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra hsc result
TRENDING NEWS

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot

Man saves mama turtle's unborn babies by performing C-section
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP