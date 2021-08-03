Maharashtra HSC result 2021: 6,542 schools register 100% pass

A total of 6,542 schools in Maharashtra have recorded 100% pass in the class 12 or HSC this year. Maharashtra HSC result 2021 has been announced on Tuesday. 99.63% class 12 students in the state have passed the exam and are eligible for higher education.

In Science stream, 99.45% of the total students have passed.

Maharashtra HSC result 2021 live updates

The pass percentage in Commerce and Arts stream is 99.91% and 99.83%, respectively.

This year close to 14 lakh students had registered for the HSC exam in schools affiliated to the state board, MSBSHSE.

Exams could not be held in the state due to surge in COVID-19 cases. To ensure safety of students from COVID-19 infection, the state government had decided to cancel board exams this year. Instead of evaluating students through exams, the state government had decided to award imputed marks to students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON