A case of alleged mass copying was found during the HSC or Class 12 English examination paper in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, following which an FIR was registered against 23 persons, including the invigilators, police said on Wednesday. Mass copying reported in Class 12 English exam in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; 23 booked

The incident took place on Tuesday, the first day of the Class 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, at Jaitapur in Kannad taluka, they said.

"A case of mass copying was detected in Rashtriya Higher Secondary School at Jaitapur as the examinees were found copying from each other's answer sheets. It was also confirmed in the CCTV footage," an official of Devgaon Rangari police station told PTI.

After going through the CCTV footage, the vigilance committee initiated action and an offence was registered against 23 people, including the Zilla Parishad teachers who were invigilators, and other members of the team," he said.

An education department official said the process to suspend the Zilla Parishad employees allegedly involved in the incident has been initiated.

Those employees of the school found involved will also face action, he said.

After the malpractice came to light, the entire staff at this exam centre was changed, according to him.

The offence was registered under sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982, the police official said.