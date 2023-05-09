Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 released: Here's link to check Meghalaya 12th Result

ByHT Education Desk
May 09, 2023 10:42 AM IST

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC results 2023 announced. Direct link to check marks is given below.

Meghalaya Board of School Education released MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 on May 9. Candidates can check the MBOSE Class 12 Science, Commerce and Vocational results are available on the official website of MBOSE on mbose.in. Additionally, MBOSE HSSLC result 2023 are also available on megresults.nic.in. MBOSE HSSLC 12th result 2023 live updates

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 released, direct link to check marks(Hindustan Times/For representation)

Here's the direct link to check the result

MBOSE class 12th result 2023: How to check MBOSE HSSLC result

Go to megresults.nic.in.

Click on the HSSLC or 12th result link for Science/Commerce/Vocational stream.

Enter the roll number and login.

Download the result and take a printout.

The Meghalaya HSSLC exams for all four streams: science, arts, commerce, and vocational were conducted from March 15 to 30, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

