MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12th arts result declared at mbose.in, direct link
MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2021: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura on Thursday announced the results of HSSLC examinations 2021 (Arts) streams on its official website. All registered students of MBOSE class 12 can check their results on the official website at megresults.nic.in or mbose.in.
Here’s the direct link to check MBOSE HSSLC arts results
How to check MBOSE HSSLC arts results
Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Board at megresults.nic.in
On the homepage click on the HSSLC ( ARTS ) result link
Key in your roll number and submit
The MBOSE HSSLC Arts result 2021 will appear on the display screen
Check the result and download the page
Keep the Hard Copy of the same for future reference
MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12th Arts: Abstract of Results
MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12th Arts: First-Ten Candidates in Order of Merit
MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12th Arts: Highest Marks Subject wise
The Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result for Vocational, Science, and Commerce stream was declared on July 30.