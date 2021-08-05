Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12th arts result declared at mbose.in, direct link
board exams

MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12th arts result declared at mbose.in, direct link

MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12th Arts Result declared at mbose.in, direct link
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 10:15 AM IST
MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12th Arts Result declared at mbose.in, direct link

MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2021: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura on Thursday announced the results of HSSLC examinations 2021 (Arts) streams on its official website. All registered students of MBOSE class 12 can check their results on the official website at megresults.nic.in or mbose.in.

Here’s the direct link to check MBOSE HSSLC arts results

How to check MBOSE HSSLC arts results

Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Board at megresults.nic.in

On the homepage click on the HSSLC ( ARTS ) result link

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2021 Live

Key in your roll number and submit

The MBOSE HSSLC Arts result 2021 will appear on the display screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep the Hard Copy of the same for future reference

MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12th Arts: Abstract of Results

MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12th Arts: First-Ten Candidates in Order of Merit

MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12th Arts: Highest Marks Subject wise

The Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result for Vocational, Science, and Commerce stream was declared on July 30.

