Home / Education / Board Exams / MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2021 to be declared at megresults.nic.in today
MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2021 to be declared at megresults.nic.in today

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the class 12 result today for all three streams-- science, arts, vocational and commerce. The class 12 is also known as HSSLC in the state.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 07:18 AM IST
The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the class 12 result today for all three streams-- science, arts, vocational and commerce. The class 12 is also known as HSSLC in the state. MBOSE HSSLC result will be available on the official result portal megresults.nic.in 11 am onwards.

MBOSE 12th HSSLC Result 2021 Live Updates

"Results of MBOSE Examination 2021 Science, Commerce and Vocational Course to be announced on 30th July 2021 at 11:00 am," an official statement says.

Candidates have to use their roll number to login to the result portal. Candidates can find their roll number from the HSSLC board exam admit card. In case a candidate doesn't remember the board exam roll number, he or she should keep the admit card in hand to check the MBOSE HSSLC result.

Last year also the MBOSE class 12 result was declared in July. The result was released in phases for arts, science, commerce and vocational courses.

mbose hsslc meghalaya
