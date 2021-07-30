MBOSE 12th HSSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: Meghalaya Class 12 result declared
Meghalaya Board of School Education has declared MBOSE 12th HSSLC Result 2021 on July 30, 2021. The Meghalaya Board Class 12 result can be check by students who have registered themselves for the Class 12 board exams on the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in.
The result will be declared for all streams- Science, Commerce and Vocational courses. Registered students can also check their results on other websites apart from the official websites. The websites to check results include megresults.nic.in and exametc.com.
There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation. The result for all streams- Science, Commerce and Vocational stream will be declared on same date and same time. This year, approximately 30,000 students are waiting for their MBOSE 12th Result 2021.
Follow all the updates here:
JUL 30, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Meghalaya CM congratulates students
JUL 30, 2021 11:10 AM IST
MBOSE Class 12 Result declared
MBOSE Class 12 Result has been declared. The official website is not responding at the moment.
JUL 30, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Meghalaya hsslc result 2021: Official site unresponsive
Meghalaya hsslc result 2021 will be declared soon. The official site is unresponsive.
JUL 30, 2021 10:58 AM IST
MBOSE hsslc result 2021: Toppers list to release today
MBOSE hsslc result 2021 will be declared at 11 am. This year MBOSE is one of the few boards to have conducted Class 12 exams in the state. The Board will announce the topper list and also release the merit list at the same time.
JUL 30, 2021 10:50 AM IST
www mbose in result 2021: List of websites where result will be available
• mbose.in
• megresults.nic.in
• exametc.com
JUL 30, 2021 10:41 AM IST
megresults nic in hsslc 2021: Only half and hour to go
megresults nic in hsslc 2021 will be declared at 11 am. Only half an hour to go for the result. The result can be checked on the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in. The direct link will also be available here.
JUL 30, 2021 10:27 AM IST
MBOSE Result 2021 class 12 arts releasing at 11 am
MBOSE Result 2021 class 12 arts will be declared at 11 am. The Arts stream result will be announced and will be available on the official site of SEBA on sebaonline.org.
JUL 30, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Meghalaya board hsslc result 2021: 30,000 students to check result
Meghalaya board hsslc result 2021 will be announced. This year 30,000 students have to check the result on official site of MBOSE.
JUL 30, 2021 10:03 AM IST
Meghalaya board hsslc result 2021: Check all stream results together
Meghalaya board hsslc result 2021 will be declared at 11 am. The result for Science, Commerce and Vocational courses can be checked at the same time.
JUL 30, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Meghalaya board result 2021: One hour to go
Meghalaya board result 2021 will be declared at 11 am. Only one hour to go for MBOSE to declare Class 12 results. The direct link will be available here. Keep checking this space for updates.
JUL 30, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Meghalaya board result: When to check result
Meghalaya board result will be announced after an hour. The direct link to check result will be available on the official site of MBOSE and other result websites- both public and private.
JUL 30, 2021 09:30 AM IST
MBOSE 12th result: Result on third party websites
The Meghalaya board conducted the exams between March and April following the COVID-19 protocols. Students can also check the results on the third-party website –indiaresults.com.
JUL 30, 2021 09:20 AM IST
HSSLC result 2021: Re-evaluation and Rechecking
The Meghalaya Board Class 10 and 12 Rechecking and revaluation examinations will be conducted by the board officials shortly after the examination results are declared on the official website of the board.
JUL 30, 2021 09:10 AM IST
HSSLC result: Official Notice
The official notice reads, “The result of the HSSLC Examinations, 2021 (Science, Commerce & Vocational) Streams conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 30-07-2021 at 11:00 A.M. The result booklet of the examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation.”
JUL 30, 2021 09:00 AM IST
MBOSE hsslc result 2021: How to check
• Visit the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in.
• Click on Meghalaya Class 12 Result link available on the home page.
• Enter the roll number and date of birth.
• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
• Check the result and download the page.
• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JUL 30, 2021 08:50 AM IST
MBOSE hsslc result 2021: Last year toppers list
In 2020, Komal Sharma a student of St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong had topped the commerce stream and Kaustab Choudhury from the same school had topped on science stream
JUL 30, 2021 08:40 AM IST
MBOSE result: Last year data
MBOSE result was declared on July 8, 2020. The pass percentage for the science stream last year was 72.24%, while the commerce stream touched 77.28% and the arts stream saw a pass percentage of 74.34%.
JUL 30, 2021 08:30 AM IST
HSSLC result 2021 Meghalaya: Exams conducted in April-May
MBOSE is among few of the boards in India which had conducted its Class 12 examination despite COVID 19 pandemic. The examination was held from April 16, 2021 to May 12, 2021. The HSSLC result 2021 Meghalaya will be prepared on the basis of physical exams conducted.
JUL 30, 2021 08:20 AM IST
Meghalaya class 12 result 2021: No display of result at MBOSE office
Meghalaya class 12 result 2021 will be announced today. The Board in the released notice has mentioned that there will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong, and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation.
JUL 30, 2021 08:10 AM IST
JUL 30, 2021 08:01 AM IST
MBOSE hsslc result date 2021: Declared on July 28
MBOSE hsslc result date 2021 was declared on July 28, 2021. The result can be checked at 11 am on July 30, 2021. The result link will be available on MBOSE on mbose.in and also on megresults.nic.in.
JUL 30, 2021 07:50 AM IST
MBOSE result 2021: More than 30,000 students waiting for result
MBOSE result 2021 will be announced at 11 am today. This year more than 30,000 students waiting for result. The result can be checked on the official site of MBOSE.
JUL 30, 2021 07:40 AM IST
MBOSE hsslc result 2021: Result for all streams together
MBOSE hsslc result 2021 will be declared today, July 30, 2021. The result for all streams- Science, Commerce and Vocational would be declared together at 11 am. The result link for all will be available on the official site of MBOSE.
JUL 30, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Meghalaya hsslc result 2021: Date and Time
Meghalaya hsslc result 2021 date and time was released by the MBOSE on July 28, 2021. The Class 12 result will be announced at 11 am on July 30, 2021. The result websites will have result link soon after that.
