MBOSE 12th HSSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: Meghalaya Class 12 result declared

Meghalaya Board of School Education has declared MBOSE 12th HSSLC Result 2021 on July 30, 2021. The Meghalaya Board Class 12 result can be check by students who have registered themselves for the Class 12 board exams on the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in.

The result will be declared for all streams- Science, Commerce and Vocational courses. Registered students can also check their results on other websites apart from the official websites. The websites to check results include megresults.nic.in and exametc.com.

There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation. The result for all streams- Science, Commerce and Vocational stream will be declared on same date and same time. This year, approximately 30,000 students are waiting for their MBOSE 12th Result 2021.