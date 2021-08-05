Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / MBOSE SSLC Result 2021: Class 10 marks out at megresults.nic.in, direct link
board exams

MBOSE SSLC Result 2021: Class 10 marks out at megresults.nic.in, direct link

MBOSE SSLC Result 2021: Class 10 marks declared at megresults.nic.in, direct link here
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 11:13 AM IST
MBOSE SSLC Result 2021 Class 10 declared at megresults.nic.in, direct link here

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the results of Secondary State Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10. All the concerned candidates can check their MBOSE SSLC result 2021 at the official website at megresults.nic.in

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2021 Live

The year MBOSE class 10th exam was conducted was between April 16, 2021 to May 12, 2021. The Board had conducted the examination following all the COVID19 protocols under consideration.

Direct link to check the MBOSE class 10th result

MBOSE SSLC result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website at mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

MBOSE SSLC Results Booklet

MBOSE SSLC First-Twenty Candidates in Order of Merit

MBOSE SSLC Highest Marks Subject wise

On the homepage click on the result link

Key in your roll number and submit

Your MBOSE SSLC result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board exams 2021 mbose mbose sslc class 10 result
TRENDING NEWS

Cat chef shows how to create delicious drinks. Which one would you try?

Anand Mahindra shares special birthday tweet for Barack Obama

How to have a pool party in ‘elephant style’? This adorable video shows

Cat interrupts baseball game at Yankee stadium. Watch hilarious clip
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP