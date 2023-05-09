Meghalaya Board of School Education is going to announce HSSLC or Class 12 results today, May 9. Students can check their board exam resuts on mbose.in and megresults.in using their login credentials. MBOSE HSSLC result 2023 live updates.

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC results today on megresults.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MBOSE has informed that Meghalaya Class 12 board exam results will be declared during office hours. The exact time has not been confirmed.

Announcing the board exam result date, the Meghalaya board said,“the result of the HSSLC Examinations, 2023 (Science, Commerce & Vocational) Streams conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 09-05-2023 during office hours."

"The result booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in,” the result notification further reads.

Students have to use their board exam roll numbers to view these results.

MBOSE HSSLC exam for Science, Arts and Commerce streams were held from March 15 to 30, 2023.

