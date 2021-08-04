Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Result 2021 Date: MBOSE Class 10, 12 result tomorrow

Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Result 2021 date has been announced. MBOSE Class 10, 12 result will be declared tomorrow, August 5, 2021 at 10 am and 11 am respectively.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 10:11 AM IST
Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Result 2021 Date: MBOSE Class 10, 12 result tomorrow(PTI/ file)

Meghalaya Board of School Education has released Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Result 2021 Date. The MBOSE Class 10, 12 result will be declared on August 5, 2021. The result for HSSLC Arts Stream will be declared at 10 am and SSLC will be declared at 11 am respectively. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 10, 12 exams can check result on official site of MBOSE.

As per the official notice the result can be checked on megresults.nic.in and exametc.com. Apart from the official website, the result can be checked on other private portals as well.

The result(s) booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation.

As per reports, around 60,000 students have appeared for the HSSLC and SSLC examination this year. The exam was conducted between April 16, 2021 to May 12, 2021. The Board conducted the examination by following all the COVID19 protocols under consideration. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MBOSE.

Topics
mbose hsslc meghalaya class mbose sslc class 10 result mbose result
