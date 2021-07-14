MP Board Class 10 Result 2021: MPBSE 10th Result to be declared today

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare MP Board Class 10 Result 2021 on July 14, 2021. MPBSE 10th Result will be announced by the Board at 4 pm. Students of Class 10 who have registered themselves for the exam can check the result on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in.

This year 11 lakh students have registered for the Class 10 examination. The Board had earlier postponed and then cancelled the Class 10 examination in the state due to the rise in COVID19 cases. The Supreme Court had then directed all the states to declare the board results by July 31, 2021.

MPBSE later released the evaluation criteria for Class 10 exams. The students of 10th grade will be promoted to Class 11 without exams. The Board will not release any merit list as the exams have not been conducted.

As per the evaluation criteria, the board will consider students' performance in the half-yearly, pre-board, exams, unit tests, and internal assessments held during the academic year for preparing results of Class 10. The pre-boards will get 50 percent weightage, unit tests will get 30 percent and internal assessment will get 20 percent weightage.

Those candidates who will not get 33 percent passing marks will be given grace marks and promoted to the next higher class.