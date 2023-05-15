MP Board Class 5th, 8th results 2023 announced at www.rskmp.in

MP Board Results 2023 Date And Time: Madhya Pradesh Class 5th and Class 8th final exam results declared today, May 15. School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced MP board results at a press conference scheduled for 12:30 pm from the auditorium of Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan, Bhopal. MP board class 5th, 8th results 2023 live updates.

After the official announcement, students/parents can go to mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in and check these results online. Like last years, MP board results may also be available on rskmp.in.

The students of schools in the rural region of Madhya Pradesh have performed better than the urban areas. In Class 5th a total of 85.58% of students in rural regions and 72.73% of students in urban areas passed the exam.

Similar results were found in Class 8, as 68.83% of boys from urban regions and 78.96% of students from rural areas also passed.

MP Board class 5th and 8th result link

How to check MP board results 2023

Go to a board website mentioned above. Now, open the link for MP board Class 5 or Class 8 result 2023. Enter the asked details and login. Check your board exam result. Download the page for future reference.

Last year, around 8.26 lakh students took the Class 5 test, while 7.56 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 8 examination. Results were declared on May 13.