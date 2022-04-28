MP Board Results 2022: MPBSE 10th, 12th result releasing tomorrow on mpbse.nic.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP Board Results 2022 will be declared tomorrow, April 29, 2022. MPBSE 10th, 12th result will be releasing at 1 pm on official website of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in. 
Published on Apr 28, 2022 09:55 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will release MP Board Result 2022 on April 29, 2022. The MPBSE 10th, 12th result will be announced by the Board at 1 pm tomorrow. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board exams can check the result on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in.

Apart from the official website, the MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 can be downloaded from MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. These mobile apps are available on the Google Play. Students can download these apps to check their respective results. 

This year around 18 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10, 12 board exams in the state. The MPBSE Class 10, 12 exams were conducted from February 28 to March 20, 2022. The evaluation process has been completed and the result will be announced tomorrow. 

This year the MP Board Exam 2022 was conducted on a revised marking scheme. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MPBSE. 

