MP Board Results 2023: MPBOSE 10th, 12th result 2023 today

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the Class 10 and 12 board exam results today, May 25. After the official announcement, direct links to check results will be available on the official website of MPBSE – mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in. MP board results 2023 live updates.

MP Board Results 2023: MPBOSE 10th, 12th result 2023 will be announced today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MP Board Class 10 and 12 exams were held in March 2023. Class 10 board exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023 and Class 12 board exam began on March 2 and ended on April 1.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Steps to check

Go to the official website of MPBSE.

Click on MP Board 10th Result 2023 or Class 12 result link available on the home page.

Enter the required credentials and click on submit.

Result will be displayed on the screen.

Check it and download the page.

Save a hard copy of the same for further need.