MP board 5th, 8th results 2024 live: Madhya Pradesh 5th, 8th results on April 23, here's how to download marks

MP board 5th, 8th results 2024 live: Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) to release the results of Classes 5 and 8 on April 23, 2024 at 11:30 AM at rskmp.in. (Representative image/ File image)

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) will be releasing the results of Classes 5 and 8 on April 23, 2024 at 11:30 AM. The results can be accessed on the official websites of the RSKMP at rskmp.in. Students will need to enter details such as roll number and date of birth to check the results. ...Read More

It may be mentioned here that around 24 lakh students appeared in the examinations of both classes this year.

in 2023, the MPBSE released Class 5th and 8th results on May 15. The overall pass percentage last year was 82.27 percent for Class 5 and 76.09 percent for Class 8.

To check the scores, follow the below mentioned steps:

Visit the official website rskmp.in

Log in with the required credentials and check the marks.

Click on the result link for your class (5th or 8th).

Check the results

Download and print a copy of the results for further need.

Follow the blog for the latest updates on MP Board Class 5 and 8 results 2024.