Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi340C
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    MP Board 5th, 8th Result Live: RSKMP Class 5, 8 results soon, how to get scores

    Apr 23, 2024 10:51 AM IST
    MP Board 5th 8th Result Live: RSKMP Class 5, 8 results releasing at 11.30 am. Follow the blog for latest updates. 
    MP Board 5th 8th Result Live: RSKMP Class 5, 8 results soon, how to get scores
    MP Board 5th 8th Result Live: RSKMP Class 5, 8 results soon, how to get scores

    MP Board 5th 8th Result Live: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh will declare MP Board 5th 8th Result 2024 on April 23, 2024. The RSKMP Class 5, 8 results will be announced at 11.30 am today. The direct link to check Class 5th and Class 8th results will be activated at 12.30 pm. Students can check the results on the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in....Read More

    To check the results, students will need to enter details such as roll number and date of birth to check the results. 

    This year around 24 lakh students have appeared for Class 5, 8 examinations in the state out of which more than 12 lakh have appeared for Class 5 examination and more than 11 lakh have appeared for Class 8 examination. 

    MP Board Class 5 examination was conducted from March 6 to March 13, 2024, and Class 8 examination was conducted from March 6 to March 14, 2024. The examination for both the classes was conducted in a single shift- from 9 am to 11.30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage, toppers and other details. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 23, 2024 10:51 AM IST

    MPBSE Class 8th Result: Websites to check for results 

    rskmp.in

    Apr 23, 2024 10:49 AM IST

    MP Board Result 2024: How to check Class 5, 8 results? 

    Visit the official website rskmp.in 

    Log in with the required credentials as asked. 

    Click on the result link for your class (5th or 8th). 

    Check the results. 

    Download and print a copy of the results for further need.

    Apr 23, 2024 10:45 AM IST

    MP Board 5th Class Result: Press conference to begin at 11.30 am 

    MP Board 5th Class Result will be announced at 11.30 am via press conference. 

    Apr 23, 2024 10:42 AM IST

    5th Class Board Result 2024: Only an hour left 

    5th Class Board Result 2024 will be announced in an hour. The results will be announced at 11.30 am. 

    Apr 23, 2024 10:38 AM IST

    8th Board Result 2024: Exam dates 

    This year Class 8 examination was conducted from March 6 to March 14, 2024. The examination was conducted in a single shift- from 9 am to 11.30 pm.

    Apr 23, 2024 10:34 AM IST

    8th Class Board Result 2024: Number of students for Class 8 

    This year more than 11 lakh candidates have appeared for Madhya Pradesh Class 8 board examination across the state at various exam centres. 

    Apr 23, 2024 10:32 AM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th Result 2024: Login details required 

    To check the results, students will need to enter details such as roll number and date of birth to check the results.

    Apr 23, 2024 10:30 AM IST

    RSKMP Result 2024: How official website looks now 

    RSKMP Result 2024: How official website looks now
    RSKMP Result 2024: How official website looks now
    Apr 23, 2024 10:28 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Board Result: When to check results 

    Madhya Pradesh Board Result for Class 5, 8 will be available on website at 12.30 pm today. The announcement of the results will be done by the Board at 11.30 am today. 

    Apr 23, 2024 10:26 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Board Result 2024: How to check marksheets for Class 5, 8 

    Visit the official website rskmp.in 

    Log in with the required credentials as asked. 

    Click on the result link for your class (5th or 8th). 

    Check the results. 

    Download and print a copy of the results for further need.

    Apr 23, 2024 10:24 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh 5th Result: Where to check 

    Madhya Pradesh 5th Result can be checked on the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in.

    Apr 23, 2024 10:21 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh 8th Result: Announcement at 11.30 am 

    Madhya Pradesh 8th Result announcement will be done at 11.30 am today, April 23, 2024. The direct link to check scores will be activated at 12.30 pm. 

    Apr 23, 2024 10:19 AM IST

    MP Board 5th 8th Result Live: Date and time 

    MP Board 5th 8th Result Date: April 23, 2024

    MP Board 5th 8th Result Time: 11.30 am 

    News education board exams MP Board 5th, 8th Result Live: RSKMP Class 5, 8 results soon, how to get scores
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes