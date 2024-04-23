MP Board 5th, 8th Result Live: RSKMP Class 5, 8 results soon, how to get scores
MP Board 5th 8th Result Live: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh will declare MP Board 5th 8th Result 2024 on April 23, 2024. The RSKMP Class 5, 8 results will be announced at 11.30 am today. The direct link to check Class 5th and Class 8th results will be activated at 12.30 pm. Students can check the results on the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in....Read More
To check the results, students will need to enter details such as roll number and date of birth to check the results.
This year around 24 lakh students have appeared for Class 5, 8 examinations in the state out of which more than 12 lakh have appeared for Class 5 examination and more than 11 lakh have appeared for Class 8 examination.
MP Board Class 5 examination was conducted from March 6 to March 13, 2024, and Class 8 examination was conducted from March 6 to March 14, 2024. The examination for both the classes was conducted in a single shift- from 9 am to 11.30 pm.
MPBSE Class 8th Result: Websites to check for results
rskmp.in
MP Board Result 2024: How to check Class 5, 8 results?
Visit the official website rskmp.in
Log in with the required credentials as asked.
Click on the result link for your class (5th or 8th).
Check the results.
Download and print a copy of the results for further need.
MP Board 5th Class Result: Press conference to begin at 11.30 am
MP Board 5th Class Result will be announced at 11.30 am via press conference.
5th Class Board Result 2024: Only an hour left
5th Class Board Result 2024 will be announced in an hour. The results will be announced at 11.30 am.
8th Board Result 2024: Exam dates
This year Class 8 examination was conducted from March 6 to March 14, 2024. The examination was conducted in a single shift- from 9 am to 11.30 pm.
8th Class Board Result 2024: Number of students for Class 8
This year more than 11 lakh candidates have appeared for Madhya Pradesh Class 8 board examination across the state at various exam centres.
MP Board 5th 8th Result 2024: Login details required
RSKMP Result 2024: How official website looks now
Madhya Pradesh Board Result: When to check results
Madhya Pradesh Board Result for Class 5, 8 will be available on website at 12.30 pm today. The announcement of the results will be done by the Board at 11.30 am today.
Madhya Pradesh 5th Result: Where to check
Madhya Pradesh 5th Result can be checked on the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in.
Madhya Pradesh 8th Result: Announcement at 11.30 am
Madhya Pradesh 8th Result announcement will be done at 11.30 am today, April 23, 2024. The direct link to check scores will be activated at 12.30 pm.
MP Board 5th 8th Result Live: Date and time
