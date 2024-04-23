MP Board 5th, 8th Result Live: RSKMP Class 5, 8 results soon, how to get scores

MP Board 5th 8th Result Live: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh will declare MP Board 5th 8th Result 2024 on April 23, 2024. The RSKMP Class 5, 8 results will be announced at 11.30 am today. The direct link to check Class 5th and Class 8th results will be activated at 12.30 pm. Students can check the results on the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in....Read More

To check the results, students will need to enter details such as roll number and date of birth to check the results.

This year around 24 lakh students have appeared for Class 5, 8 examinations in the state out of which more than 12 lakh have appeared for Class 5 examination and more than 11 lakh have appeared for Class 8 examination.

MP Board Class 5 examination was conducted from March 6 to March 13, 2024, and Class 8 examination was conducted from March 6 to March 14, 2024. The examination for both the classes was conducted in a single shift- from 9 am to 11.30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage, toppers and other details.