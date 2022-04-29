mpbse.nic.in MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 out, direct link to check scores

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has released the MP Board Results 2022 for Class 10, 12. Candidates can check their MP Board results through the official website of board at mpbse.nic.in.

The Class 10 board examination took place on February 18, 2022, and the Class 12 examination commenced on February 17, 2022.

MP Board Results 2022 live updates

This year's marking scheme has been revised. According to the revised marking scheme, 80 marks has be given for theory courses in both the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, with the remaining 20 marks allotted for practical and project work.

MP Board Results 2022: Check MPBSE 10th, 12th marks

<strong>Direct link to check MP Board 10th results</strong>

<strong>Direct link to check MP Board 12th results</strong>

MP Board Results 2022: How to check MPBSE Class 10, 12 result

Visit the official site of MPBSE or MP Results.

Click on MP Board Class 10 Result or MP Board Class 12 Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.