MPSOS 12th Open School on Demand Result 2023 declared at mpsos.nic.in, here’s how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 14, 2023 06:32 PM IST

MPSOS 12th Open School on Demand Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

Madhya Pradesh Open School has declared MPSOS 12th Open School on Demand Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 examination can check their results through the official site of MPSOS at mpsos.nic.in.

MPSOS 12th Open School on Demand Result 2023 declared, here’s how to check (HT file)

The Class 12 board examination was conducted from June 15 to July 4, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check MPSOS 12th Open School on Demand Result 2023

MPSOS 12th Open School on Demand Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of MPSOS at mpsos.nic.in.
  • Click on MPSOS 12th Open School on Demand Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of MPSOS.

