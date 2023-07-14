MPSOS releases open school on demand 12th result at mpsos.nic.in, here's direct link

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board has announced the class 12th open School on-demand examination results. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the results from the official website at www.mpsos.nic.in. MPSOS releases open school on demand 12th result at mpsos.nic.in

Candidates can check their results through their roll numbers.

MPSOS Open School On-Demand Examination 12th result: Know how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the MPSOSEB at mpsos.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3: On the homepage, click on the “Open School On-Demand Examination 12th”

Step 4: Key in the Class 10 or 12 roll number to log in

Step 5: Download the result and take the print for future reference.