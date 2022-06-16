Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 tomorrow, June 17, 2022. The Maharashtra Class 10 result will be declared at 1 pm and candidates can check it on the official website.

The direct link to check the result for Class 10 will be available on the official site of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in. The result can also be checked by candidates on mahresults.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following these simple steps given below. Maharashtra SSC Results Live Updates

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: How to check Class 10 results

Visit the official site of mahresults.nic.in.

Click on Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year the Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2022. The SSC examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5.15 pm. Around 20 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year for Class 10.

