Nagaland Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: NBSE HSLC, HSSLC timetable released at nbsenl.edu.in, check here

Nagaland Board of School Education has released the Nagaland Board Exam 2026 datesheet. The HSLC and HSSLC timetables can be checked by candidates on the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in.

The High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2026 will begin on February 13 and will end on February 26, 2026. The examination will be held in single shift from 9 am to 12 noon. The Class 10 board exam will begin with Social Science paper and conclude with Sixth subject and vocational subjects.

The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examinations 2026 will begin on February 12 and will conclude on March 9, 2026. The exam will be held in single shift - from 9 am to 12 noon. The Class 12 board exam will begin with English paper and conclude with Philosophy/ Financial Market Management/ Mathematics.

Check HSLC datesheet Check HSSLC datesheet Nagaland Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: How to download To download the exam schedule, follow the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in.

2. Click on Nagaland Board Exam 2026 Datesheet for HSLC and HSSLC.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBSE.