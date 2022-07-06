Odisha class 10th Result 2022: Odisha Matric Result releasing today

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will announce Odisha Class 10th result 2022 on July 6, 2022. Odisha Matric result will be declared today, July 6 at 1 pm. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check the result through the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in. BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 live updates.

The Board conducted Class 10 board examination from April 29 to May 7, 2022 in the state. The exam was conducted across the state at various exam centres in offline mode. BSE Odisha took all necessary precautions for COVID19 during the conduct of examination that was issued by the state and central governments.

This year around 5 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10 board examination. The result by all these candidates can be checked by entering their roll number and date of birth available on the result link when declared.

Odisha class 10th Result 2022: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of BSE Odisha.

Click on BSE Odisha Matric Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Key in your log in credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

