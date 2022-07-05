Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

PSEB 10th result 2022 today, know where to check Punjab board Class 10 scores

PSEB 10th result 2022 on July 5 at 12:30 pm. Here is the list of websites where students can check scores.
PSEB 10th result 2022 today, know where to check Punjab board Class 10 scores(HT)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 10:13 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce Class 10 board examin results today, July 5. PSEB 10th result 2022 will be declared at around 12:30 pm, a board official told Hindustan Times. PSEB 10th result 2022 live updates.

PSEB is likely to hold a press conference for Punjab board Class 10th results where result data like pass percentage, toppers' names will be announced. After that, Class 10 results will be available on the board websites – pseb.ac.in, punjab.indiaresults.com.

To check Punjab board Class 10 results, students will have to login to the board website with their roll numbers as login credentials. Here are the steps they have to follow:

How to check PSEB 10th result 2022

Go to pseb.ac.in

Click on the results tab

Select your class

Enter board exam roll number and/or other details

Submit and view your Class 10 result

Take a printout of the page for future reference.

PSEB has already announced Class 12 final exam results.

This year, PSEB conducted Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results in 2 terms. PSEB 10th term 1 results have been announced. Along with term 2, the board will announce final results on Tuesday.

pseb punjab board board exam result
