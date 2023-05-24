PSEB 12th Result 2023 Date & time: Punjab Board Class 12 results today at pseb.ac.in

Punjab School Education Board has announced PSEB 12th Result 2023 Date & time. Punjab Board Class 12 results will be declared on May 24, 2023 at 2.30 pm. Candidates can check the results on the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. PSEB 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

PSEB 12th Result 2023 Date & time: Punjab Board Class 12 results today

Punjab Class 12 exams was conducted from February 20 and ended on April 20, 2023. The papers was held from 2 pm on all days. Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for the Punjab Class 12 board examination in the state.

PSEB 12th Result 2023: How to check Punjab Class 12 results

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 exams can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Click on results link and a new page will open.

Click on PSEB 12th Result 2023 available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

