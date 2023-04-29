Home / Education / Board Exams / PSEB 8th Result 2023: Punjab Board Class 8 Result declared, direct link here

PSEB 8th Result 2023: Punjab Board Class 8 Result declared, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 29, 2023 10:09 AM IST

PSEB 8th Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the result on pseb.ac.in.

Punjab School Education Board has declared PSEB 8th result 2023 on April 28, 2023. The results for Class 8 were announced at the press conference conducted by the Board. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 8 board exams can check the results on the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 Live Updates

This year around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage, toppers and other details will be shared by the Board soon.

PSEB 8th Result 2023 direct link 

PSEB 8th Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
  • Click on Result link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can click on PSEB Class 8 result link.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the results and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Punjab Board conducted Class 8 exams from February 25 to March 22, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official site of PSEB.

pseb board exam result
