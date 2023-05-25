Punjab School Education Board has announced Punjab Board 12th Result 2023 on May 24, 2023. The PSEB Class 12th results link was activated today, May 25 at 8 am. Candidates who have appeared for the PSEB 12th board examination in the state can check the results through the official site of PSEB at pseb.org. PSEB 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

Punjab Board 12th Result 2023: How to check PSEB Class 12th results at pseb.ac.in

A total of 296709 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 274378 candidates passed the PSEB 12th board exam. This year the overall pass percentage is 92.47%. The pass percentage of girls is 95.14 percent and pass percentage of boys is 90.25 percent. The transgender pass percentage is 100 percent.

Candidates who want to check the results can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Click on results link and a new page will open.

Click on PSEB 12th Result 2023 available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

