board exams

Rajasthan Board Class 10 result out: How to check RBSE 10th Results on HT Portal

Rajasthan Board Class 10 result has been declared at 4 pm. Candidates can go through the steps on how to check RBSE 10th result on HT Portal here. Direct link is available soon.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: How to check RBSE 10th Results on HT Portal(HT file)

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will announce Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result on July 30, 2021. The RBSE 10th Result can be checked on HT Portal along with other official websites.

This year around 13 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 exams across the state. The result can also be checked by candidates on the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and also on rajresults.nic.in. To check the result on HT Portal, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Check result on HT Portal

RBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: How to check Results on HT Portal

• Go on the board exam page on HT Portal.

• Click on Rajasthan board link available on the page.

• Select the class for which you want to check scores.

• Enter the roll number and date of birth and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

The Class 10 exams in the state were cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result will be announced. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RBSE.

rbse rajasthan board rbse results rbse rajasthan
