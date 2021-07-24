Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th commerce results out, direct link for BSER scores

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the class 12 science, arts, and commerce result on July 24. The result was announced by Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra at 4 pm. The RBSE class 12 result is available on the official website of the Board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Students can also check Rajasthan board Class 12 commerce results on HT Portal.

Direct link to check Class 12 Commerce results on HT portal

Steps to check RBSE 12th commerce results on HT portal

• Go on the board exam page on HT Portal.

• Click on Rajasthan board link available on the page

Select the subject for which you want to check scores

• Enter the roll number and date of birth and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, the results for all three streams of class 12th will be announced on the same day.

In the year 2020, the RBSE class 12th commerce result was announced on July 13.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2021 Live Updates

The State Government cancelled the class 12th examination for all the streams this year due to the Covid Outbreak.

Students in class 12 were evaluated by the RBSE based on their previous performance. According to the evaluation criteria, students in Class 12 will be evaluated based on their Class 10 marks, which will receive a 45 percent weighting, Class 11 grades will receive a 20 percent weighting, and internal marks and practical marks will receive weighting as well.

Direct link to check the RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce result

Visit the official website at http://rajresults.nic.in/

On the homepage click on the link Senior Secondary ( Commerce ) - 2021 result

Enter your roll number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future use