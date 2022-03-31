Ramayani Roy tops Bihar Board Class 10 exams with 487 marks out of 500

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced Class 10 or Matric results today. The Mark sheets of Bihar board result are now available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Ramayani Roy has topped Bihar board matric exam 2022 with 487 marks. Around 4,24, 857 students have got first division while second has been managed by 5,10,411 and third division by 3,47,637 students.

Direct link to check BSEB 10th results on HT Portal

Check the first 5 ranks in BSEB 10th result 2022.1. Ramayani Roy 2. Saniya Kumari 2. Vivek Kumar Thankur 3. Pragya Kumari 4. Nirjala Kumari 5. Anurag Kumar 5. Suresh Kumar 5. Nikhil Kumar. BSEB 10th result 2022 live updates.

The overall pass percentage in the Class 10 final exams in Bihar board stood at 79.88%

A total of 12,86,971 students have passed BSEB Matric exam this year.

To download Matric results, students can go to the BSEB website and login with their roll code and roll number. Follow these steps:

How to check Bihar board 10th result

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the Matric examination result link.

Login with roll code and roll number.

Submit to download scorecards.

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary announced the exam results at a press conference.