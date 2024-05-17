RBSE Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan Class 10, 12 results expected soon, updates here

RBSE Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will declare RBSE Result 2024 for Class 10 and 12 likely soon. All the candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan board 10th, 12th examinations across the state can check the Rajasthan Board Class 10th and 12th results on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. ...Read More

As per past trends, the Rajasthan Board Class 10 and 12 results date and time will be announced prior to the announcement of the scores.

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination was conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2024. The exam was held from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. The Rajasthan Board 12th examination was conducted from February 29 to April 4, 2024. The regular examination was conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm on all days.

This year, around 10 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination, and around 9 lakh have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.