RBSE Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan Class 10, 12 results expected soon, updates here
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will declare RBSE Result 2024 for Class 10 and 12 likely soon. All the candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan board 10th, 12th examinations across the state can check the Rajasthan Board Class 10th and 12th results on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. ...Read More
As per past trends, the Rajasthan Board Class 10 and 12 results date and time will be announced prior to the announcement of the scores.
The Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination was conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2024. The exam was held from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. The Rajasthan Board 12th examination was conducted from February 29 to April 4, 2024. The regular examination was conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm on all days.
This year, around 10 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination, and around 9 lakh have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Passing criteria
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Students will need to score at least 33% in each subject to pass the Class 10 or 12 examinations.
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Login credentials needed
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Candidates need to keep their roll number and registration number ready to check their score
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Class 10, 12 exam dates
RBSE Result 2024 Live: The Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination was conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2024. The exam was held from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. The Rajasthan Board 12th examination was conducted from February 29 to April 4, 2024. The regular examination was conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm on all days.
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Websites to check for marks
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
rajresults.nic.in
RBSE Result 2024 Live: How to check marks?
Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Click on the RBSE class 12th/10th result link
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Key in your roll number and submit
check the result and keep a copy of the same for future reference
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Where to check Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th results?
RBSE Result 2024 Live: All the candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan board 10th, 12th examinations across the state can check the Rajasthan Board Class 10th and 12th results on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Date and time awaited
RBSE Result 2024 Live: The date and time of release of Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 results is awaited.