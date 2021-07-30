Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RBSE 10th Result 2021: Rajasthan Class 10 Result declared on rajresults.nic.in
board exams

RBSE 10th Result 2021: Rajasthan Class 10 Result declared on rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 10th Result 2021 has been declared. Rajasthan Class 10 result can be checked by candidates on the official site of RBSE on rajresults.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 04:12 PM IST
RBSE 10th Result 2021: Rajasthan Class 10 Result declared on rajresults.nic.in

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has declared RBSE 10th Result 2021 on July 29, 2021. The Rajasthan Class 10 result was declared at 4 pm today. Students who have registered themselves for Class 10 exams can check their result on the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and also on rajresults.nic.in.

This year the result was declared by Board Chairman DP Jaroli at the press conference conducted by the Board. The result link was activated soon after the declaration of result. Around 13 lakh students can check the result available on the official websites.

Check result on HT Portal

The Class 10 exams was cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board later released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared. The Board has followed 45:25:10 formula to prepare the Secondary exam result.Students need to score at least 33% in each compulsory subject individually to pass the examination.

As per the evaluation criteria, the Board will follow 45:25:10 formula. 45 percent of the weightage will be given to 8th board exams 2019, 25 percent weightage to marks obtained in Class 9 and 10 percent weightage to marks obtained in Class 10.

Topics
rbse results rbse rajasthan board rbse rajasthan
