RBSE 10th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results declared, 94.23% students pass

This year the overall pass percentage is 94.23%.

The press conference was held by the Board officials, where the results would be announced, followed by the pass percentage, gender wise pass percentage, district-wise information and other details.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has announced RBSE 10th Result 2026 today, March 24. The results were announced at the press conference held by the Board officials. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates

Direct link to check RBSE 10th Result 2026

RBSE 10th Result 2026: How to check All the appeared candidates can check the results when announced by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on RBSE 10th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was held from February 12 to February 28, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBSE.