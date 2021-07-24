Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RBSE 12th Result 2021: BSER Rajasthan Board Class 12 results declared

RBSE 12th Result 2021 declared. BSER Rajasthan Board Class 12 results can be checked on the official site of BSER on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and also on HT Portal.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 24, 2021 04:17 PM IST
RBSE 12th Result 2021:

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has declared RBSE 12th Result 2021 on July 24, 2021. BSER Rajasthan Board Class 12 results for all streams- Science, Commerce, and Arts has been announced. The results can be checked by all the candidates who have registered for Class 12 exams can check the result on the official site of BSER and also on HT Portal.

This year around 9.5 lakh students have registered themselves for the examination this year. The Class 12 result will be announced by State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra at 4 pm in the press conference to be conducted by the Board. The Class 12 pass percentage and other details will also be announced in the result declaration event. D.P. Jaroli, Board chairman will also be present at the event.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2021 Live Updates

Direct link to check result on HT Portal Here ﻿

The Class 12 exams in the state were cancelled by the Board due to a rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Rajasthan Board later released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which marks of Class 12 will be prepared.

As per the evaluation criteria, the students of Class 12 will be assessed based on their Class 10 marks which will be given 45 percent weightage, Class 11 marks will be given 20 percent weightage and weightage of internal marks and practical marks will also be given.

Topics
rajasthan board rbse rbse 12th result rbse results

