RBSE 12th Result 2021: BSER Rajasthan Board Class 12 results declared

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has declared RBSE 12th Result 2021 on July 24, 2021. BSER Rajasthan Board Class 12 results for all streams- Science, Commerce, and Arts has been announced. The results can be checked by all the candidates who have registered for Class 12 exams can check the result on the official site of BSER and also on HT Portal.

This year around 9.5 lakh students have registered themselves for the examination this year. The Class 12 result will be announced by State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra at 4 pm in the press conference to be conducted by the Board. The Class 12 pass percentage and other details will also be announced in the result declaration event. D.P. Jaroli, Board chairman will also be present at the event.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2021 Live Updates

The Class 12 exams in the state were cancelled by the Board due to a rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Rajasthan Board later released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which marks of Class 12 will be prepared.

As per the evaluation criteria, the students of Class 12 will be assessed based on their Class 10 marks which will be given 45 percent weightage, Class 11 marks will be given 20 percent weightage and weightage of internal marks and practical marks will also be given.