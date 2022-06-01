Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will announce RBSE 12th Result 2022 for Science and Commerce on June 1, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination of Science and Commerce stream can check the result through the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Apart from the official site, the result for Class 12 can also be checked on other result website- rajresults.nic.in. If candidates are not able to check the result on their system or laptop, they can opt to check their result on mobile as well. Candidates can check the result on mobile through these simple steps given below. RBSE 12th result Live Updates

RBSE 12th Result 2022: How to check Rajasthan Class 12 result on mobile

Go to Google Chrome on google.co.in.

Type Rajresults.nic.in on the newly opened browser.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on RBSE 12th Result 2022 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year around 2,32,005 candidates have registered themselves for Class 12 science stream exams and 27,339 candidates have registered themselves for Class 12 commerce stream. The result will be announced by Board Administrator Laxmi Narayan Mantri.