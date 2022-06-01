Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

RBSE 12th Result 2022: Websites to check Rajasthan Science, Commerce result

RBSE 12th result 2022 for Science, Commerce streams releasing at 2 pm. Here is the list of websites to check scores. 
RBSE 12th Result 2022: Websites to check Rajasthan Science, Commerce result(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 01:03 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Results 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 12th Science and Commerce stream results for over 2.5 lakh students will be released on June 2 at 2 pm. Once released, students can login to the board websites to view their mark sheets. Results will also be available on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal. Follow RBSE 12th result 2022 live updates.

RBSE 12th Science result on HT portal

RBSE 12th Commerce result on HT portal

RBSE result official website is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Alternatively, results will also be available on rajresults.nic.in.

To check Rajasthan board exam results, students need to use their roll number and date of birth. They are advised to keep board exam admit cards ready. 

Links to download Science and Commerce results will be available separately on the board website. 

This year, a total of 2,32,005 students in Science stream and 27,339 in Commerce stream enrolled themselves for Class 12 board exams in Rajasthan. 

Results for Arts stream students and Class 10 students will be declared later.

How to check RBSE 12th Science, Commerce results 2022

  1. Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the Class 12 result link for Science or Arts stream.
  3. Login with roll number and date of birth.
  4. Submit and view result.
  5. Take a printout of the result page for future reference.

Topics
rbse rajasthan board board exam result
