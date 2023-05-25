RBSE 12th Result 2023: Rajasthan 12th Arts results out, check on HT portal

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
May 25, 2023 03:34 PM IST

RBSE 12th Result 2023 has been declared. Rajasthan Board 12th Arts results announced. Link active on Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared RBSE 12th Result 2023 on May 25, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts stream results can check their results soon on the official site or RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Live Updates

RBSE 12th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board 12th Arts results out, direct link here (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)

Students can check these results on Hindustan Times as well.

RBSE 12th Arts result 2023 on HT portal.

The Board conducted the class 12th examination from March 9 to April 12, 2023 in the state at various exam centres. Around 7 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the Class 12 Arts examination in the state.

RBSE 12th Result 2023: How to check Rajasthan Board 12th Arts results

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on Rajasthan Board BSER 12th Arts Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the results and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The RBSE Class 12 Science and Commerce results were announced on May 18, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RBSE.

board exam result rbse
