RBSE 12th Result 2023: Rajasthan 12th Arts results out, check on HT portal

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared RBSE 12th Result 2023 on May 25, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts stream results can check their results soon on the official site or RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Live Updates

RBSE 12th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board 12th Arts results out





The Board conducted the class 12th examination from March 9 to April 12, 2023 in the state at various exam centres. Around 7 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the Class 12 Arts examination in the state.

RBSE 12th Result 2023: How to check Rajasthan Board 12th Arts results

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on Rajasthan Board BSER 12th Arts Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The RBSE Class 12 Science and Commerce results were announced on May 18, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RBSE.