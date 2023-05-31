Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has announced RBSE 5th Result 2023 date and time. Rajasthan Board Class 5 results will be announced on June 1, 2023. The Class 5 results will be announced at 1.30 pm. Candidates can check the results on the official site at rajshaladarpan.nic.in. RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live Updates

RBSE 5th Result 2023 Date: Rajasthan Board Class 5th results releasing on June 1(Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The results will likely be announced at the press conference by Dr B.D Kalla, Education Minister of Rajasthan.

Around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for Rajasthan Class 5 board examination in the state. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

RBSE 5th Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Click on RBSE 5th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of RBSE.