RBSE 8th Result 2023 Date and Time: Rajasthan Board Class 8 results tomorrow at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will declare the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 on May 17 at 12 pm. Bulaki Das Kalla, the state's minister of education, tweeted the date and time for the RBSE 8th board results in 2023. Candidates will be able to check RBSE Class 8th result 2023 on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 8th Result 2023 Date and Time:

Around 13 lakh students have appeared in the RBSE class 8th examination.

Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2023: How to check

To check the RBSE result 2023, students can follow the below-mentioned steps:

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'RBSE Board 8th Result 2023' link.

Key in your log in deatils

RBSE 8th board result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result page.

