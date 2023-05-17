RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 Live: Result today at rajshaladarpan.nic.in
- RBSE 8th Result 2023: Rajasthan board Class 8 final exam results will be announced at 12 pm on rajshaladarpan.nic.in. More details below.
RBSE 8th Result 2023 Live Updates: Class 8 board exam results in Rajasthan will be announced today, May 17. Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla has informed that Class 8 board exam results will be announced online at 12 pm. After that, students can go to the Rajasthan Shala Darpan portal, rajshaladarpan.nic.in and check their scores. In addition, these results may also be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
This year, around 13 lakh students appeared in the RBSE Rajasthan Class 8th board exam and are waiting for results.
Once results are announced, students can check key details like pass percentage, names of toppers, etc. here. The direct link to check marks will also be shared here.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 17 May 2023 09:20 AM
RBSE 8th Result 2023: How to check scores
- Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
- Now, go to Class 8 results.
- On the login page, enter the asked information.
- Login and check your board exam result.
-
Wed, 17 May 2023 09:04 AM
Rajasthan board 8th result 2023: Merit list
Last year, Rajasthan Class 5 and 8 results were announced on the same day. RBSE did not publish merit list or announce names of toppers back then.
-
Wed, 17 May 2023 08:52 AM
RBSE 8th result 2023: Result time
Rajasthan Class 8 results will be declared today. Students can check their marks online at 12 pm.
-
Wed, 17 May 2023 08:35 AM
Rajasthan board Class 8th result 2023: Keep your roll number ready
To check RBSE results online, students have to use their board exam roll numbers as login credentials.
-
Wed, 17 May 2023 08:22 AM
RBSE Class 8th result 2023: 13 lakh students this year
Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla has informed that around 13 lakh students appeared in the Class 8 board exam this year. They can check results today at 12 pm on rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
-
Wed, 17 May 2023 08:19 AM
Rajasthan board Class 8th result 2023: How to check marks online
- Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
- Now, open the link to check Class 8 board exam result.
- Enter the asked information and login.
- Check and download your RBSE 8th result 2023.
-
Wed, 17 May 2023 08:09 AM
RBSE 8th result 2023: Where to check Rajasthan board Class 8 results?
The official website for RBSE 8th result is rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Apart from this, results may also be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
-
Wed, 17 May 2023 08:02 AM
RBSE 8th result 2023: What Education Minister said
Announcing the Class 8th result date and time, Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla tweeted in Hindi: “The result of the eighth board examination, 2023 will be released online on 17 May 2023 at 12 noon. Around 13 lakh students have appeared in the eighth board examination.”
-
Wed, 17 May 2023 08:00 AM
Rajasthan board RBSE 8th result 2023 date and time
Rajasthan board 8th result 2023 date: May 17
RBSE 8th result 2023 time: 12 pm.
-
Wed, 17 May 2023 07:59 AM
RBSE Rajasthan board Class 8th result 2023 today
Rajasthan Education Department will announce Class 8th board exam results today, May 17.