RBSE Rajasthan 12th results 2022: Check science, commerce marks on HT portal

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will declare RBSE Rajasthan 12th results 2022 on June 1, 2022. The result for Science and Commerce stream will be declared at 2 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the board examination under these two streams can check science, commerce marks on HT Portal.

HT Portal will have the direct link of the result for candidates to check. The steps given below to check science, commerce marks on HT portal is given below. RBSE Class 12 Live Updates

Direct link to check RBSE Class 12 Science Result through HT Portal

Direct link to check RBSE Class 12 Commerce Result through HT Portal

RBSE Rajasthan 12th results 2022: How to check on HT Portal

Visit the official page of Hindustan Times on hindustantimes.com.

Click on Education section and then go to Board exam section.

Now press RBSE Rajasthan 12th Results 2022 link available on the newly opened page.

Enter the roll number and other details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Apart from HT Portal, candidates who have appeared for the 12th Science and Commerce exams can check the result through the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The result for Class 12 can also be checked on Rajasthan Results on rajresults.nic.in.