RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science, Commerce result 2022 out; direct link, how to check
board exams

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science, Commerce result 2022 out; direct link, how to check

RBSE Class 12 Science, Commerce results 2022 announced. Candidates can check results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and on the HT portal. 
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science, Commerce result 2022 out; direct link, how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 02:05 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

RBSE Result: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced Class 12 final exam result for Science and Commerce stream students. They can go to the RBSE website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to download their marks sheets. They can also check results on the HT portal. RBSE result 2022 live updates.

Over 20 lakh students took the RBSE Class 10, 12 examinations this year. The exams were held offline between March 24 and April 26. In Class 12 Science and Arts streams, over 2.5 lakh students appeared.

Here is the direct link and steps to check Rajasthan board Class 12 result:

RBSE 12th Science result 2022 HT Portal direct link 

RBSE 12th Commerce result on HT portal

RBSE 12th Science, Commerce result 2022: Steps to check

On HT portal:

  1. Click on the link mentioned above.
  2. Insert the required information.
  3. Submit to view results.

On official site: 

Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the result link on homepage.

Enter roll number and/or other login credentials.

Submit to view result.

Take a printout of the result page for future reference.

Topics
rbse rajasthan board board exam result
