RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science and Commerce stream result out at rajeduboard.Rajasthan.gov.in, get link

Rajasthan Class 12 Result 2023 released by the Board of Secondary Education on May 18, 2023. Science and Commerce streams' RBSE 12th grade results have been released. Candidates can view the results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the RBSE's official website. RBSE class 12th live updates.

RBSE 12th Science and Commerce stream result out at rajeduboard.Rajasthan.gov.in

95.65 percent of students in the Science stream and 96.60 percent of students in the Commerce stream passed the exam overall. In the Science and commerce stream Girls have performed better than boys. In the science stream girl's pass percentage is 97.39 %, while boys scored 94.72 %. For the commerce stream the girl's pass percentage is 98.01% and the boys' pass percentage is 95.85%.

RBSE 12th science result 2023 link

RBSE 12th Commerce result 2023 link

RBSE 12th result 2023: Steps to check the results

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Examination Results - 2023”

Next, click on the result link

Enter the asked credentials and log in.

Check and download your result.