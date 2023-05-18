Home / Education / Board Exams / RBSE 12th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Class 12 Science, Commerce results out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, link here
RBSE 12th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Class 12 Science, Commerce results out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, link here

Updated on May 18, 2023 09:37 PM IST

Rajasthan Class 12 Result 2023 Live: RBSE 12th Science and Commerce stream results are declared. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

Rajasthan Class 12 Result 2023 Live
Rajasthan Class 12 Result 2023 Live
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Rajasthan Class 12 Result 2023 Live: Board of Secondary Education has declared Rajasthan Class 12 Result 2023 on May 18, 2023. The RBSE 12th results have been declared for Science and Commerce streams. Candidates can check the results on the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 

Direct link to check Science Result 

Direct link to check Commerce Result 

The class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from March 9, 2023 to April 12, 2023. The examination was started at 8.30 am and ended at 11.45 pm on each day.

Follow the blog for latest updates on direct link, pass percentage and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 18, 2023 09:37 PM IST

    Rajasthan Board Result 2023: Exam dates 

    The class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from March 9, 2023 to April 12, 2023. The examination was started at 8.30 am and ended at 11.45 pm on each day.

  • May 18, 2023 09:35 PM IST

    RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Results 2023: Login credentials 

    Roll number 

  • May 18, 2023 09:34 PM IST

    RBSE Class 12 Result for Science stream: Girls perform better 

    Boys pass percentage: 94.72 percent

    Girls pass percentage: 97.39 percent 

  • May 18, 2023 09:31 PM IST

    RBSE 12th Result 2023: Commerce pass percentage 

    Boys pass percentage: 95.85 percent

    Girls pass percentage: 98.01 percent 

  • May 18, 2023 09:27 PM IST

    RBSE Class 12 Result 2023: How to check 

    Visit the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    Click on Result link available on the home page. 

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the result and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • May 18, 2023 09:19 PM IST

    Rajasthan 12th Result 2023: Science stream pass percentage 

    The overall pass percentage of Science stream is 95.65 percent. 

  • May 18, 2023 09:17 PM IST

    RBSE Class 12 Commerce Result 2023: Pass percentage 

    RBSE Class 12 Commerce Result 2023 has been declared. The overall pass percentage for commerce is 96.60 percent. 

  • May 18, 2023 09:12 PM IST

    RBSE 12th Result 2023: Where to check 

    RBSE 12th Result 2023 can be checked by candidates on the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

  • May 18, 2023 09:06 PM IST

    Rajasthan Class 12 Result 2023: Science, Commerce declared 

    Rajasthan Class 12 result 2023 has been declared for Science and Commerce streams.

